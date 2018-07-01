Anna Kournikova shares sweet picture of twins in football tops

The former tennis star gave fans a glimpse of son Nicholas and daughter Lucy.

Anna Kournikova has shared rare photos of her baby twins in World Cup t-shirts.

The Russian former tennis player posted a picture of six-month-old Nicholas and Lucy – her children with Spanish singer Enrique Iglesias – on Instagram as Russia took on Spain in the football tournament.

The adorable image shows Kournikova with a baby in each arm, with Nicholas in a blue top and Lucy in white.

A second snap shows the babies in red Spain t-shirts.

Kournikova and Iglesias are thought to have welcomed the twins in December although the pair, who are known for keeping their relationship private, did not make an official announcement.

Russia beat Spain 4-3 on penalties after the two countries drew 1-1 in the last-16 match in Moscow.

