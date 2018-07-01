Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco ties the knot

1st Jul 18 | Entertainment News

The actress and professional equestrian Karl Cook have been together since 2016.

Kaley Cuoco

Kaley Cuoco has tied the knot with her boyfriend Karl Cook, saying the couple are now “legally KCSQUARED”.

The Big Bang Theory actress, 32, announced the happy news on Instagram with two snaps from her big day.

The first shows the newlyweds staring into each other’s eyes as they stand on a carpet of rose petals, with Cuoco in a stunning lace dress.

“Legally KCSQUARED 6-30-18,” it was captioned.

Legally KCSQUARED 6-30-18 ❤️

A post shared by @ normancook on

The second image from the nuptials in California shows the star in a lace jumpsuit with a plunging neckline.

“Ok let’s party!!! #kcsquared,” it was captioned.

Ok let’s party!!! #kcsquared 💋 💕

A post shared by @ normancook on

Cuoco and professional equestrian rider Cook have been together since 2016 and got engaged on Cuoco’s birthday in November last year.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PIC] Shoppers are going CRAZY over THIS summer dress from Penneys

[PIC] Shoppers are going CRAZY over THIS summer dress from Penneys
Cheryl turns 35: How her look has evolved from the early Noughties to now

Cheryl turns 35: How her look has evolved from the early Noughties to now
10 signs you're hopelessly addicted to Love Island

10 signs you're hopelessly addicted to Love Island

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Industrial Leather

Industrial Leather
Pretending you have a migraine is apparently the hottest new trend on Instagram

Pretending you have a migraine is apparently the hottest new trend on Instagram
WARNING: HSE issue URGENT public health alert

WARNING: HSE issue URGENT public health alert
[PIC] Penneys issue recall notice on Suzanne Jacksons Dripping Gold

[PIC] Penneys issue recall notice on Suzanne Jacksons Dripping Gold