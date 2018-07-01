NHS chief hits out at Love Island breast enlargement ads

1st Jul 18 | Entertainment News

Simon Stevens raised concern that the ads broadcast during the hit show were pressuring young people

Love Island 2016

NHS England chief executive Simon Stevens has hit out at ITV over breast enlargement adverts played during Love Island.

Mr Stevens said the ads put pressure on young people over their body image and urged broadcasters to look “very carefully at the kinds of impacts that it is having”.

He told BBC One’s Andrew Marr Show: “If you look at the increasing pressures on young people around eating disorder services, we have to think about the whole environment in which children are being exposed to.

“Some of that is social media, but I mean even if you take a show like Love Island look at the adverts that are being shown alongside Love Island.

“You’ve got explicit ads aiming at young women around breast cosmetic surgery.

“That is all playing into a set of pressures around body image that are showing up as a burden on other services.”

He added: “I think the time has come really to think long and hard as to whether we should be exposing young people to those kinds of pressures and social media and advertising has got to look very carefully at the kinds of impacts that it is having.

“I think that’s been accepted as part of the childhood obesity strategy, but it’s as relevant in mental health.”

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Pretending you have a migraine is apparently the hottest new trend on Instagram

Pretending you have a migraine is apparently the hottest new trend on Instagram
What is the 16:8 diet and does it actually work?

What is the 16:8 diet and does it actually work?
Ahead of this weekend's Pride we look at Ireland's changing attitudes to diversity

Ahead of this weekend's Pride we look at Ireland's changing attitudes to diversity

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Trouble sleeping in hot weather? Here are 7 expert-backed tips to try

Trouble sleeping in hot weather? Here are 7 expert-backed tips to try
WARNING: HSE issue URGENT public health alert

WARNING: HSE issue URGENT public health alert
[PIC] Shoppers are going CRAZY over THIS summer dress from Penneys

[PIC] Shoppers are going CRAZY over THIS summer dress from Penneys
10 signs you're hopelessly addicted to Love Island

10 signs you're hopelessly addicted to Love Island