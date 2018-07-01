Ariana Grande gets tattoo in tribute to Pete Davidson's father who died on 9/11

1st Jul 18 | Entertainment News

The singer has had the badge number of her fiance's late father inked on to her foot.

Ariana Grande has had a tattoo in tribute to Pete Davidson’s firefighter father who died on 9/11.

Grande, 25, and Davidson, 24, began dating in May and earlier this month it emerged the couple were engaged.

Now, eagle-eyed fans have noticed the singer has the number 8418 inked on her foot.

It is the badge number of New York firefighter Scott Davidson, who died during the terror attacks on September 11 2001.

The tattoo was spotted in pictures of the singer in New York.

Saturday Night Live comedian Davidson has had the same tattoo on his left arm for a number of years.

He had previously told of the impact his father’s death had on him, revealing he ripped his hair out until he was bald and struggled with suicidal thoughts.

Davidson reportedly has two tattoos that pay tribute to his No Tears Left To Cry girlfriend, including a bunny behind his ear, a reference to her Dangerous Woman album cover.

The pair confirmed their romance with an Instagram post in May while Davidson went public with their engagement on Jimmy Fallon in June.

