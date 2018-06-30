Cheryl thanks well-wishers for birthday messages in cheerful Instagram post

Singer Cheryl was all smiles as she took to Instagram to share a birthday selfie.

The musician, who turned 35 on Saturday, thanked her fans for their “lovely” birthday wishes.

The mother-of-one wrote: “Go shorty it’s my birthday,” alongside a series of birthday-themed emojis.

“Thank you so much for all my lovely birthday wishes… very kind of you.”

Cheryl wore a black jacket and her voluminous hair loose in the post shared to her 3.8 million followers.

Friend and former Girls Aloud bandmate Nicola Roberts earlier shared a heartfelt Instagram post about her close pal.

Alongside a snap taken before Roberts’s show in New York some weeks back, which Cheryl flew out to see, the singer wrote: “It was the first thing I had done in a v long time and it was just another example of how lovely you are inside.

“And when people were surprised that you had done something so kind all I had to answer with was that’s who she is.

“I know I could throw anything your way and you’d be there trying to figure it out with me. I don’t know what I’d do without you. Happy Birthday beautiful,” she added.

Roberts also shared a picture of herself with Cheryl and fellow former bandmate Kimberly Walsh at a celebration on Friday, writing: “Friendship never ends. Birthday eve love for Chez last night.”

