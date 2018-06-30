M Night Shyamalan thanks fans following Glass poster tease

30th Jun 18 | Entertainment News

The film is thought to be the final instalment in the Unbreakable series and is scheduled for release early next year.

The Village Premiere

Film director M Night Shyamalan has thanked fans for their reactions to the poster for his forthcoming film, Glass.

Shyamalan, who has directed films such as The Sixth Sense and Signs, will release the much-anticipated sequel to 2000’s Unbreakable and 2016’s Split next year.

Lady in the Water Premiere – London
M Night Shyamalan arrives for the premiere of Lady In The Water at the Vue cinema in London (Ian West/PA)

The film will feature Unbreakable’s Samuel L Jackson and Bruce Willis, as well as Split’s James McAvoy.

The poster, released on Friday, shows the reflections of what appears to be all three stars’ characters, with the tagline “You cannot contain what you are”.

Shyamalan tweeted: “Thank you all for the gracious reaction to the @GlassMovie poster. It’s very inspiring to me as we finish the film”.

American Horror Story’s Sarah Paulson and Anya Taylor-Joy, who starred alongside McAvoy in Split, are also among the cast of Glass.

Bruce Willis and Samuel L Jackson in Unbreakable (Frank Masi/Touchstone/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock).

Earlier in the week, Shyamalan revealed that he will join the cast for a panel discussion at Comic-Con in San Diego in July.

He hinted on Twitter that fans could “expect a surprise as well”, prompting many to speculate whether the first trailer for the film will be shown at the annual fan convention.

Maybe she can help us. #Split with Alternate Ending Now on Digital HD, Blu-ray & DVD

A post shared by Split (@splitmovie) on

The returning trio of Willis, McAvoy and Jackson will play the characters from the first films.

In Split, McAvoy played a young man who has 24 different personalities due to his multiple personality disorder. The 24th personality has superhuman strength and is referred to as The Beast.

Unbreakable saw Willis star as a football prodigy turned security guard who has special abilities, while Jackson was Mr Glass, real name Elijah Price, a comic book fan with a dark secret.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

A public WARNING has been issued to stay out of the sun between THESE hours today

A public WARNING has been issued to stay out of the sun between THESE hours today
Gardaí issue URGENT warning to public during blistering heatwave

Gardaí issue URGENT warning to public during blistering heatwave
Ice cream van smashes through church doors

Ice cream van smashes through church doors

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

WARNING: HSE issue URGENT public health alert

WARNING: HSE issue URGENT public health alert
THIS Irish actor has landed himself a guest role in Corrie

THIS Irish actor has landed himself a guest role in Corrie
Pretending you have a migraine is apparently the hottest new trend on Instagram

Pretending you have a migraine is apparently the hottest new trend on Instagram
[PIC] Penneys issue recall notice on Suzanne Jacksons Dripping Gold

[PIC] Penneys issue recall notice on Suzanne Jacksons Dripping Gold