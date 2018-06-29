Love Island viewers praise Jack for his loyalty to Dani

The pen salesman has chosen to sleep alone in Casa Amor.

Fans of ITV2 reality show Love Island have praised contestant Jack Fincham for choosing to sleep alone while he and partner Dani Dyer are living in separate villas.

During Friday’s episode Jack slept outside alone and away from the six girls who have entered new villa Casa Amor. One of the new arrivals is his former partner Ellie Jones.

Jack also said he felt uncomfortable taking part in a cocktail-making challenge which required islanders to pass the ingredients to each other using only their mouths.

Afterwards, Jack told Josh Denzel: “It’s the thought of my actual girlfriend having some geezer put his mouth on her.

“It’s horrible, it’s a horrible thought! It’s actually upset me a little bit. She is my girlfriend and I want to be with her, I miss her and I want to see her, I do.”

Many viewers took to social media to express their delight with the loyalty Jack was showing Dani.

One wrote on Twitter: “Yes Jack! Proving that there are some decent, genuine boys still out there! The women of Great Britain thank you!”

Yes Jack!! Proving that there are some decent genuine boys still out there!! The women of Great Britain thank you!!! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼🙏🏼 😊👍🏼💕🌴 #GoodBoyJack #LoveIsland — Nadine (@nadinemarieford) June 29, 2018

Another said: “Jack has restored my faith in good lads, not sleeping around for fame or to be one of the lads. Keep it up Jack, Dani is waiting for you.”

Jack has restored my faith in good lads,not sleeping around for fame or to be one of the lads, keep it up jack,Dani is waiting for you "Yes Jack" — julia waldron (@juliawaldron1) June 29, 2018

While another fan tempered the praise for the pen salesman by saying: “Yes Jack is absolutely lovely. But can we stop praising men for acting decent and respectful towards women? It should be a given.”

Yes Jack is absolutely lovely.. but can we stop praising men for acting decent and respectful towards women? It should be a given. #loveisland — Anna Evans (@annaevans1997) June 29, 2018

Viewers were more critical of Josh, who shared a bed with bombshell Kazimir Crossley while his partner Georgia Steel chose to sleep alongside Dani instead of one of the six new boys.

One wrote: “I actually feel so so sick thinking of Georgia staying loyal and being excited for a future with Josh, whilst he’s in the other villa cracking on with a new lass.”

I actually feel so so sick thinking of Georgia staying loyal and being excited for a future with Josh, whilst he’s in he other villa cracking on with a new lass #LoveIsland — jodie (@jodie_blundell) June 29, 2018

Another suggested a way of keeping Georgia on the show after her potential heartbreak.

They said: “The producers of Love Island need to send Georgia a warning text about Josh because, I swear to God, if she’s dumped from the Island because she stayed loyal I’m going to cry.”

Former contestant Katie Salmon, who appeared in the 2016 series, struck a more optimistic tone.

She said: “I hope Josh sticks with Georgia. Wes gets left on his own. Dani and Jack get married. And Laura finds a cool man.”

I hope josh sticks with georgia. Wes gets left on his own. Dani and jack get married. And laura finds a cool man. #loveisland — Katie Salmon (@katiesalmon24) June 29, 2018

Love Island continues on ITV2.

© Press Association 2018