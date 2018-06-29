Anchorman star Will Ferrell drops into distillery for a dram

29th Jun 18 | Entertainment News

Staff at Tomatin distillery in the Highlands could not believe it when the Hollywood actor popped in for a tour.

Graham Norton Show - London

Staff at a Highland whisky distillery were left starstruck when Anchorman actor Will Ferrell popped in for a tipple.

Ferrell dropped by the Tomatin distillery in Inverness-shire, where he was given a tour and a complimentary bottle of 18-year-old single malt.

Tomatin said the Zoolander and Blades of Glory star was visiting Scotland on a golf trip.

Wearing a flat cap and sports jacket, he smiled as he posed for photos with staff.

