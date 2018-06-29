Anchorman star Will Ferrell drops into distillery for a dram

Staff at Tomatin distillery in the Highlands could not believe it when the Hollywood actor popped in for a tour.

Ferrell dropped by the Tomatin distillery in Inverness-shire, where he was given a tour and a complimentary bottle of 18-year-old single malt.

“Scotchy Scotch Scotch, there it goes down, down into my belly!” When Nicole came to work today she didn’t realise she’d be taking a Hollywood movie star on tour!!! Delighted to show Will Ferrell around our wee distillery today! 🤩🥃🎬 pic.twitter.com/kwbj2rrVrL — Tomatin Whisky (@Tomatin1897) June 29, 2018

Tomatin said the Zoolander and Blades of Glory star was visiting Scotland on a golf trip.

Wearing a flat cap and sports jacket, he smiled as he posed for photos with staff.

