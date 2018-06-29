[WATCH] Eamonn Holmes squirms as guest BITES him on This Morning

Eamonn Holmes could not hide his surprise as he was bitten by a guest on This Morning.

The presenter and his co-star and wife Ruth Langsford hosted a segment featuring a celebrity massage therapist who uses a biting technique to ease areas of tension and knots for her clients.

Alternative masseuse Dot Stein, who goes by the nickname Dr Dot, said she uses the unique method because the “jaw muscles are at least 10 times stronger than any hand”, and that she earns £200 per 90-minute session.

She said she has worked on the likes of Simon Cowell, Sir Paul McCartney, Kanye West, Katy Perry and Roger Waters, among many other stars.

After demonstrating her technique on a model during the live broadcast of the ITV programme, Holmes then asked: “Is there a part of me you could bite?”

Stein first chomped down on Holmes’s hand, and he pulled a face as Langsford watched.

She then went to work on his shoulders, causing him to grimace some more.

Holmes joked: “I remember when I met Ruth she used to be like that, but now it’s all faded.”

When you really get your teeth into a massage… #DrDot pic.twitter.com/l2QtZNUULQ — This Morning (@thismorning) June 29, 2018

He added: “I see what you mean, actually, all those knotty bits that are problematic, you’ve got right in there.”

Stein said: “She’s going to be biting you tonight.”

“Well, that’s a usual Friday night,” Holmes quipped.



© Press Association 2018