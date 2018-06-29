Little Mix star tuning off over 'hardly any diversity' in Love Island

Some viewers have complained about the contestants going into the programme.

Love Island

Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock has said she will no longer be watching Love Island, because she said it lacks diversity.

During Thursday night’s episode of the ITV2 dating programme, which saw 12 new singletons join the existing contestants, Pinnock tweeted from the band’s official account: “How many weeks in and we are yet to see hardly any diversity in @LoveIsland.

“I’m tuning off! #disappointed #diversity x Leigh.”

The girl group also retweeted a link to an article that claimed viewers were complaining about how the contestants all appear to conform to the same body image ideal and look similar to each other.

Others have said they feel there is a lack of black, Asian, and minority ethnic (BAME) singletons.

Blogger and YouTuber Grace Victory tweeted: “I really believe @LoveIsland and @itv2 need to seriously address this lack of diversity and representation because honestly I am VEX.

“Everyone is literally vanilla with a dash of chai and I’m bored of it. #LoveIsland.”

One viewer wrote: “Honestly @ITV need to fix up with the #loveisland casting, like there is no diversity where are our FULL BLACK BOYS AND GIRL, WHERE ARE OUR ASIAN ?

“COME on show some diversity in body type like someone a little curvier Someone a little thinner ffs in this 2018.”

Another said: “I understand I can’t speak on behalf of those of colour, but #loveisland has opened my eyes to the huge problem in society.

“Diversity is needed. Acceptance is needed.”

