BGT winner Lost Voice Guy to embark on UK tour

Lee Ridley will kick off his show in Barnsley next February.

Lost Voice Guy is continuing his winning streak as he is set to embark on a UK tour.

The Britain’s Got Talent winner – whose real name is Lee Ridley – will bring his award-winning comedy nationwide from next year.

The 36-date tour will begin in Barnsley on February 2 and will include BGT semi-finalist Jonny Awsum as a supporting act.

Ridley is the first stand-up comedian to use a communication aid.

He won the BBC New Comedy Award in 2014 and has performed at a range of festivals including the Edinburgh Fringe.

As well as being crowned winner of this year’s BGT, the comic recently had his BBC Radio 4 sitsom, Ability, recomissioned for a second series.

