Who has the 'drunkest table' at the TV awards? Richard Osman spills the beans

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield always have the “drunkest table” at a TV awards ceremony, Richard Osman has quipped.

The 47-year-old Pointless star told Good Morning Britain that he will be hosting this year’s TV Choice Awards.

The BBC One quiz show is up for best daytime programme, against ITV’s This Morning, hosted by Willoughby and Schofield, Loose Women and The Chase.

Osman said of the event: “There’s a Loose Women table which is always raucous, there’s a Love Island table, but the drunkest table is always Schofield and Willougby.”

The presenters once hosted This Morning in the same clothes they had worn to the National Television Awards the night before.

The Loose Women team’s table at awards events is ‘always raucous’, according to Richard Osman (Matt Crossick/PA)

Osman also told GMB that he is not watching Love Island this series because “It takes over your life”.

“I can’t do Love Island and the World Cup. You have to choose and I chose the World Cup,” he said, but added: “It teaches you about human nature.”

