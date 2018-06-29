Who has the 'drunkest table' at the TV awards? Richard Osman spills the beans

29th Jun 18 | Entertainment News

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby once hosted This Morning in the same clothes they wore to the National Television Awards the night before.

TV Choice Awards - London

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield always have the “drunkest table” at a TV awards ceremony, Richard Osman has quipped.

The 47-year-old Pointless star told Good Morning Britain that he will be hosting this year’s TV Choice Awards.

The BBC One quiz show is up for best daytime programme, against ITV’s This Morning, hosted by Willoughby and Schofield, Loose Women and The Chase.

National Television Awards 2017 – Press Room – London
Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield once hosted This Morning in the same clothes they wore to the National Television Awards the night before (Ian West/PA Wire

Osman said of the event: “There’s a Loose Women table which is always raucous, there’s a Love Island table, but the drunkest table is always Schofield and Willougby.”

The presenters once hosted This Morning in the same clothes they had worn to the National Television Awards the night before.

National Television Awards 2017 – Arrivals – London
The Loose Women team’s table at awards events is ‘always raucous’, according to Richard Osman (Matt Crossick/PA)

Osman also told GMB that he is not watching Love Island this series because “It takes over your life”.

“I can’t do Love Island and the World Cup. You have to choose and I chose the World Cup,” he said, but added: “It teaches you about human nature.”

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

WARNING: HSE issue URGENT public health alert

WARNING: HSE issue URGENT public health alert
Aldi Ireland unveil INCREDIBLE new range that EVERY parent is going to love

Aldi Ireland unveil INCREDIBLE new range that EVERY parent is going to love
An URGENT warning has been issued to Irish motorists as roads MELT in blistering heat

An URGENT warning has been issued to Irish motorists as roads MELT in blistering heat

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Jennifer Saunders's actress daughter says mum is 'a lot to live up to'

Jennifer Saunders's actress daughter says mum is 'a lot to live up to'
Record breaking temperature recorded at Shannon Airport today

Record breaking temperature recorded at Shannon Airport today
The FSAI issue URGENT recall for these Tesco and Aldi products

The FSAI issue URGENT recall for these Tesco and Aldi products
[PIC] Aoibhin Garrihy shares ADORABLE snap of new baby daughter

[PIC] Aoibhin Garrihy shares ADORABLE snap of new baby daughter