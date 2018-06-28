Latest Love Island episode breaks record

Millions tuned in to see the aftermath of Tuesday's tense episode.

Wednesday’s Love Island episode was ITV2’s most watched programme ever.

The show, which saw Eyal Booker and Zara McDermott dumped from the island, peaked at 3.4 million viewers.

Overall, the hour-long show scored three million viewers, and an audience share of 15.8%, an ITV spokesman said.

The figures are up by 1.3 million viewers on the equivalent episode last year.

The show followed a dramatic previous episode in which two couples – Eyal and Megan Barton Hanson, and Laura Anderson and Wes Nelson – broke up.

The show ended on a cliffhanger with Laura storming off in a rage after being dumped by Wes, who wanted to pursue Megan.

Love Island’s Megan and Wes (ITV)

Viewers tuned in on Wednesday to see Wes and Megan snuggled up in bed and kissing, while two hopefuls were voted out by their fellow Islanders.

Thursday’s episode is set to heat things up with the entrance of 12 new bombshells – and the reintroduction of Casa Amor.

