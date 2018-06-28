Danny Dyer says daughter Dani hasn't put a foot wrong in Love Island villa

The EastEnders actor appeared on a special evening edition of Good Morning Britian.

Danny Dyer has said his daughter Dani has not “put a foot wrong” in the Love Island villa despite admitting he struggled with her going on the show.

The EastEnders actor appeared on a one-off evening edition of Good Morning Britain alongside guests Pamela Anderson and Jeremy Corbyn.

Asked by Susanna Reid how he felt watching his daughter “being seduced on national television”, he said: “It’s a nutty thing.

“I didn’t want her to do it, I’d never seen it before… you fear it as a father.”

But he added: “It is what it is. It’s a game show. Fifty grand’s at stake – that’s a lot of dough. And Dani’s gonna win it.

“I did struggle at first, it was difficult.

“But as it’s gone on, I think what she’s done is she’s proved with this reality TV thing that actually you can be a decent girl, with self-respect, dignity, not be rolling under the bedsheets, still have respect off the man and be loved and adored by young people.”

Dyer’s appearance on the show, co-presented by Piers Morgan, follows weeks of criticism from the presenter against the ITV2 series.

The actor ended up defending some of the show’s contestants, who Morgan previously labelled “halfwits”.

“All I can speak for is my daughter. They’re not all idiots – one of them’s an A&E doctor.

“She’s a grown adult, she’s a smart kid, and I’ve always believed that you don’t teach your kids what to think, you teach them how to think. I’m a very liberal parent.”

Dani Dyer (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

He also said Dani’s new boyfriend Jack Fincham “seems like a good kid”.

“I cannot moan as a father. She hasn’t put a foot wrong. Me and my and my wife are like parents of the year,” he said.

“I think they have to tick certain boxes on this show, and she’s completely spun it off its head.”

The hour-long Good Evening Britain show, which aired after England’s 1-0 loss against Belgium, welcomed an eclectic mix of guests.

Pamela Anderson sat alongside Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, boxer Amir Khan, Ed Balls and Britain Got Talent’s Daliso Chaponda.

The programme, which aired at the same time as Love Island, was heavily football-focused, taking in commentary about England’s fate in the World Cup.

Love Island is on 3e at 9pm and live on 3player. You can catch up on 3player right now.

Just Eat delivers Love Island on 3e





© Press Association 2018