Ed Sheeran thanks Robbie Williams for joining him on stage in Amsterdam

Sheeran said the pair were watching Love Island together.

Ed Sheeran has thanked Robbie Williams for joining him on stage in Amsterdam.

Williams, 44, made a surprise appearance alongside Sheeran, 27, at the Amsterdam Arena on Thursday.

The British singers treated fans to a version of Williams’s hit Angels.

Following the performance, Sheeran wrote on Instagram: “Got a lot of love for this guy. We just watched the Belgium England game and now we are watching Love island. Life is about balance. Thanks for guesting today lad @robbiewilliams x.”

Williams replied: “Thanks for having me Ed, what an honour and what a special night in Amsterdam. You’re my new boy crush x .”

On Sunday, Taylor Swift thanked Williams for a “spectacular moment” after he joined her on stage at Wembley Stadium.

Sheeran is currently on his Divide world tour.

