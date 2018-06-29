Ed Sheeran thanks Robbie Williams for joining him on stage in Amsterdam

29th Jun 18 | Entertainment News

Sheeran said the pair were watching Love Island together.

Ed Sheeran has thanked Robbie Williams for joining him on stage in Amsterdam.

Williams, 44, made a surprise appearance alongside Sheeran, 27, at the Amsterdam Arena on Thursday.

The British singers treated fans to a version of Williams’s hit Angels.

Following the performance, Sheeran wrote on Instagram: “Got a lot of love for this guy. We just watched the Belgium England game and now we are watching Love island. Life is about balance. Thanks for guesting today lad @robbiewilliams x.”

Williams replied: “Thanks for having me Ed, what an honour and what a special night in Amsterdam. You’re my new boy crush x .”

On Sunday, Taylor Swift thanked Williams for a “spectacular moment” after he joined her on stage at Wembley Stadium.

Sheeran is currently on his Divide world tour.

© Press Association 2018

