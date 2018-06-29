The age of Aquaria! Fans congratulate winner of RuPaul's Drag Race season 10

29th Jun 18 | Entertainment News

A tense finale ended in embarrassment for one of the contestants.

Fans have congratulated the winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 10 following a dramatic show finale.

Going into Thursday’s crunch episode, four contestants – Asia O’Hara, Kameron Michaels, Eureka and Aquaria – were vying for the crown.

Aquaria was eventually named the winner – but not before a tense lip-sync competition resulted in an embarrassing end for one of the queens.

In the first challenge, the contestants were divided into pairs and made to battle each other in singles.

Asia was faced with Kameron. Asia’s plan was to have live butterflies fly out – but they failed to release and the trick failed.

Kameron was named the winner and went on to face both Eureka and Aquaria in the final, meaning a three-way battle for the crown, a series first.

The final performance was to Big Bang by Jessie J, Nicki Minaj and Ariana Grande, with Aquaria walking away the victor.

Fans immediately tweeted their congratulations.

© Press Association 2018

