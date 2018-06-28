[PIC] Our true love: Brigitte Nielsen, 54, shares first ADORABLE snap of newborn daughter

28th Jun 18 | Entertainment News

The model and actress gave birth to Frida earlier this month.

Eat Pray Love Gala Premiere - London

Brigitte Nielsen has shared the first picture of her newborn daughter.

The model and actress, 54, welcomed Frida on June 22, her first child with 39-year-old husband Mattia Dessi.

Now, Nielsen has released the first picture of Frida, sharing an image to Instagram of her cradling the baby in a hospital bed.

 

Our precious little Frida, our true love. ❤️

A post shared by Brigitte Nielsen (@realbrigittenielsen) on

She captioned the image: “Our precious little Frida, our true love.”

Nielsen is already a mother to four sons from previous marriages: Raoul Meyer Jr, 23; Douglas Meyer, 25; Killian Gastineau, 28; and Julian Winding, 34.

She married Dessi, her fifth husband, in 2006 and was married to Sylvester Stallone in the 1980s.

 

family getting larger ❤️ #me #family #brigittenielsen #babybump

A post shared by Brigitte Nielsen (@realbrigittenielsen) on

Nielsen revealed her pregnancy in May by posting photos of herself lounging with hands on her stomach on Instagram and Twitter, saying the family is getting larger.



© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

"No change foreseeable" as heatwave set to continue

"No change foreseeable" as heatwave set to continue
Prince's estate and Sony sign distribution deal for 35 albums

Prince's estate and Sony sign distribution deal for 35 albums
How to stay cool in hot weather: 7 hacks to keep you comfortable during the heatwave

How to stay cool in hot weather: 7 hacks to keep you comfortable during the heatwave

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

WARNING: HSE issue URGENT public health alert

WARNING: HSE issue URGENT public health alert
Urgent warning issued to Irish swimmers after several people hospitalised following DEADLY stings

Urgent warning issued to Irish swimmers after several people hospitalised following DEADLY stings
THIS is how long Ireland's SCORCHING heat is set to last

THIS is how long Ireland's SCORCHING heat is set to last
Aldi Ireland unveil INCREDIBLE new range that EVERY parent is going to love

Aldi Ireland unveil INCREDIBLE new range that EVERY parent is going to love