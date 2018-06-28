Cardi B shares sweet baby shower picture

28th Jun 18 | Entertainment News

Earlier this week, she confirmed she had secretly married Offset.

Cardi B pregnancy

Cardi B has thanked friends and family for coming to her baby shower as she shared a picture of husband Offset lovingly holding her bump.

The Bodak Yellow star, 25, and her Migos rapper husband, 26, revealed they were expecting their first child together, a daughter, earlier this year.

On Tuesday, they held a baby shower in Atlanta, Georgia, with a theme of Bardi Shower: A Bronx Fairytale, a reference to the New York borough where she grew up.

Alongside a picture of her and Offset touching her bump, she wrote: “BARDI Shower Thank you everybody for coming .I really appreciated with all my heart and will never forget ya !! I haven’t been able to open gifts today cause i haven’t been feeling too good ,tomorrow i will see !!

“Even this the best gift of all was your presence.”

Earlier this week Cardi B revealed she and Offset had secretly married.

B A B Y S H O W E R D R I P

A post shared by OFFSET (@offsetyrn) on

She posted a message on Twitter, confirming they tied the knot in September last year.

It followed reports that the couple had secretly married after Offset referred to her as his wife at the BET Awards.

Cardi B, real name Belcalis Almanzar, is due to give birth in July, according to reports.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

WARNING: HSE issue URGENT public health alert

WARNING: HSE issue URGENT public health alert
[PIC] Everyone is OBSESSED with the BARGAIN product that Lidl is selling to celebrate the heatwave

[PIC] Everyone is OBSESSED with the BARGAIN product that Lidl is selling to celebrate the heatwave
People are FUMING after McDonald's SCRAP everyone's favourite treat

People are FUMING after McDonald's SCRAP everyone's favourite treat

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Urgent warning issued to Irish swimmers after several people hospitalised following DEADLY stings

Urgent warning issued to Irish swimmers after several people hospitalised following DEADLY stings
How to stay cool in hot weather: 7 hacks to keep you comfortable during the heatwave

How to stay cool in hot weather: 7 hacks to keep you comfortable during the heatwave
Prince's estate and Sony sign distribution deal for 35 albums

Prince's estate and Sony sign distribution deal for 35 albums
"No change foreseeable" as heatwave set to continue

"No change foreseeable" as heatwave set to continue