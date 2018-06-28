Kim Kardashian West makes Tristan Thompson unblock her on Instagram

28th Jun 18 | Entertainment News

Kardashian West posted a hilarious video to her Instagram story of her confronting the basketball star.

MTV Movie And TV Awards 2018 - Arrivals - Los Angeles

Kim Kardashian West has been unblocked from Tristan Thompson’s Instagram after confronting the NBA player in a hilarious video.

The reality TV star, 37, was blocked from Thompson’s social media following allegations he had cheated on her sister, Khloe Kardashian, while she was pregnant with their child.

On Wednesday, while the family were sitting around a fire celebrating Khloe’s 34th birthday, Kim jokingly confronted the basketball player.

In a video posted to her Instagram story, Kim said: “Alright guys, what do you think? It’s Khloe’s birthday, should I ask this guy to unblock me?”

Thompson, who plays for NBA side the Cleveland Cavaliers, then came into view and started laughing.

Kim, grinning, continued: “For Khloe’s birthday, will you please unblock me?”

💕Baby True 💕

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

Eventually, the pair sat down and mother-of-three Kim trained the camera on Thompson’s phone while he unblocked her.

Kim then joked: “The question is, should I follow you again?”

After confronting Thompson, Kim posted a video of her posing with Khloe and their half sisters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

Khloe gave birth to a daughter, True, in April.

