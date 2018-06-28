Inquest into death of Love Island's Sophie Gradon adjourned

28th Jun 18 | Entertainment News

The former Miss Great Britain winner was found dead at her parents' address in Northumberland.

Sophie Gradon death

An inquest has been opened and adjourned into the death of former Love Island contestant Sophie Gradon who died last week.

The 32-year-old was found dead at her parents’ address in Ponteland, Northumberland, reportedly by her boyfriend.

Northumbria Police said there were not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.

Sophie Gradon
Gradon was crowned in 2009 (PA)

In a hearing in North Shields which lasted less than a minute, South Northumberland’s assistant coroner Trevor Carroll said: “Following initial inquiries, it is appropriate to open an inquest on her death and to also adjourn the inquest at this stage pending further inquiries in order to determine the cause of death.”

Gradon, who was named Miss Great Britain in 2009 and had been crowned Miss Newcastle the previous year, died on June 20.

Her parents, Colin and Deborah Gradon, said in a statement to the Press Association on Wednesday: “It has been one week since we lost our precious daughter and we as a family are still coming to terms with our sudden loss. Our hearts are broken.

“We wish to say our goodbyes to Sophie in private so we ask that you
respect our family’s privacy during this arduous time.”

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

WARNING: HSE issue URGENT public health alert

WARNING: HSE issue URGENT public health alert
An URGENT warning has been issued to Irish motorists as roads MELT in blistering heat

An URGENT warning has been issued to Irish motorists as roads MELT in blistering heat
THIS is how long Ireland's SCORCHING heat is set to last

THIS is how long Ireland's SCORCHING heat is set to last

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Prince's estate and Sony sign distribution deal for 35 albums

Prince's estate and Sony sign distribution deal for 35 albums
Urgent warning issued to Irish swimmers after several people hospitalised following DEADLY stings

Urgent warning issued to Irish swimmers after several people hospitalised following DEADLY stings
"No change foreseeable" as heatwave set to continue

"No change foreseeable" as heatwave set to continue
People are FUMING after McDonald's SCRAP everyone's favourite treat

People are FUMING after McDonald's SCRAP everyone's favourite treat