Prince's estate and Sony sign distribution deal for 35 albums

27th Jun 18 | Entertainment News

The late singer's recordings originally appeared between 1995 and 2010.

BRIT Awards 2006 - Earls Court

The Prince estate and Sony Music Entertainment have signed a distribution deal for 35 of Prince’s previously released album titles.

The catalogue included in the deal will be distributed by Legacy Recordings, a division of Sony.

According to details of the accord, albums originally released between 1995 and 2010 will be available for worldwide distribution this year, including The Gold Experience, Emancipation and 3121.

Legacy will distribute more of Prince’s music in the future.

Music from the 1978 to 1996 era will be available in the US starting in 2021.

Prince estate entertainment adviser Troy Carter said Sony’s deep knowledge of Prince’s music makes it an ideal partner to release his work and give fans “more great music from Prince”.

Prince died in 2016 from an accidental fentanyl overdose.

© Press Association 2018

