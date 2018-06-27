Ed Sheeran on leaving stage for loo breaks: When you gotta go, you gotta go

The singer made headlines for having to leave the stage twice at his Cardiff show.

Ed Sheeran has joked about having to take two toilet breaks during a recent gig – saying it was far better than the alternative.

The singer, 27, nipped off stage twice in Cardiff, after performing Galway Girl and then three songs later, in the middle of Photograph.

He tells Friday’s debut episode of The Big Narstie Show: “I’ve never done that before.

Ed Sheeran, O.T. Fagbenle, Sherrie Silver and Keith Lemon on The Big Narstie Show with hosts Big Narstie and Mo Gilligan (Dave King/ Channel 4)

“When you gotta go, you gotta go. I thought interrupting a show, to be like, ‘I’m going off stage’, is far better than a picture in the paper the next day of…”, to which the Channel 4 show’s co-host, comedian Mo Gilligan quipped “pissing at your fans”.

The singer added: “I was only off stage for a minute…. I was playing, I was singing, but it was getting worse and worse and worse”.

He joked that he “literally had to put the guitar down” and tell his fans to “talk amongst yourselves”.

“Usually, the adrenaline and all the water you drink, you sweat out. But I drank so much water before the show,” he said.

But he added: “I still played the whole show.”

Other guests on Friday’s show, which airs at 11pm on Channel 4, are actor O.T. Fagbenle, actress Sherrie Silver and Keith Lemon.

