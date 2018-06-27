Fleetwood Mac's Christine McVie puts London flat up for sale for £3.6m

Fleetwood Mac's Christine McVie puts London flat up for sale for £3.6m27th Jun 18 | Entertainment News
The singer-songwriter bought the Battersea property more than 20 years ago.
Fleetwood Mac star Christine McVie has put her luxury London apartment on the market – with a £3.6 million price tag.
The singer-songwriter bought the property in Battersea, beside the River Thames, in 1992, using it as her base in the capital.
She said that the fifth-floor flat, with its three double bedrooms, two en-suite bathrooms and large open-plan reception room, was “especially captivating at night-time”.
The 74-year-old, who penned Songbird, one of Fleetwood Mac’s best-known tracks, redesigned and fully refurbished the apartment last year.
According to estate agents, the south-west London property is fitted with the “latest smart-home technology – a home sound speaker system, Miele and Gaggenau kitchen appliances”, a 24-hour concierge service and a “comfort cooling” system.
McVie said of her flat, in the Riverside One development by Foster & Partners: “The property attracted me because of its spectacular view over the river, Cheyne Walk and the London skyline. It is especially captivating at night-time.”
The luxury apartment, minutes from Chelsea’s King’s Road, is on the market for £3,650,000 with Henry & James.
Chief executive James Bailey said: “The apartment is light, bright and spacious, with fantastic riverside views, and would be perfect for those looking for a luxury home in a private location.”
© Press Association 2018