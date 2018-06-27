Fleetwood Mac's Christine McVie puts London flat up for sale for £3.6m

27th Jun 18 | Entertainment News

The singer-songwriter bought the Battersea property more than 20 years ago.

Christine McVie's London apartment (Henry & James/PA)

Fleetwood Mac star Christine McVie has put her luxury London apartment on the market – with a £3.6 million price tag.

The singer-songwriter bought the property in Battersea, beside the River Thames, in 1992, using it as her base in the capital.

The kitchen in Christine McVie flat (Henry & James)
The kitchen in Christine McVie’s flat (Henry & James/PA)

She said that the fifth-floor flat, with its three double bedrooms, two en-suite bathrooms and large open-plan reception room, was “especially captivating at night-time”.

The 74-year-old, who penned Songbird, one of Fleetwood Mac’s best-known tracks, redesigned and fully refurbished the apartment last year.

According to estate agents, the south-west London property is fitted with the “latest smart-home technology – a home sound speaker system, Miele and Gaggenau kitchen appliances”, a 24-hour concierge service and a “comfort cooling” system.

Christine McVie is selling her flat (Henry & James)
Christine McVie’s flat has views over the River Thames (Henry & James/PA)

McVie said of her flat, in the Riverside One development by Foster & Partners: “The property attracted me because of its spectacular view over the river, Cheyne Walk and the London skyline. It is especially captivating at night-time.”

The luxury apartment, minutes from Chelsea’s King’s Road, is on the market for £3,650,000 with Henry & James.

Chief executive James Bailey said: “The apartment is light, bright and spacious, with fantastic riverside views, and would be perfect for those looking for a luxury home in a private location.”

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Irish company issues URGENT warning as WhatsApp scam circulates across the country

Irish company issues URGENT warning as WhatsApp scam circulates across the country
Officials issue URGENT warning for the entire country

Officials issue URGENT warning for the entire country
Pop music is terrible, says electronica star Moby

Pop music is terrible, says electronica star Moby

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

WARNING: HSE issue URGENT public health alert

WARNING: HSE issue URGENT public health alert
Trouble sleeping in hot weather? Here are 7 expert-backed tips to try

Trouble sleeping in hot weather? Here are 7 expert-backed tips to try
[PIC] Everyone is OBSESSED with the BARGAIN product that Lidl is selling to celebrate the heatwave

[PIC] Everyone is OBSESSED with the BARGAIN product that Lidl is selling to celebrate the heatwave
Urgent warning issued to Irish swimmers after several people hospitalised following DEADLY stings

Urgent warning issued to Irish swimmers after several people hospitalised following DEADLY stings