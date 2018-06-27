Our hearts are broken: Sophie Gradon's parents speak for first time after death

The reality star appeared in the 2016 series of Love Island.

The parents of former Love Island contestant Sophie Gradon have said their “hearts are broken” following her death aged 32.

The reality star, who appeared in the 2016 series of the ITV2 dating show, was found dead in Ponteland, Northumberland, last Wednesday.

Sophie Gradon was a former Miss Great Britain (Yui Mok/PA)

Her parents, Colin and Deborah Gradon, said in a statement to the Press Association: “It has been one week since we lost our precious daughter and we as a family are still coming to terms with our sudden loss. Our hearts are broken.

“We wish to say our goodbyes to Sophie in private so we ask that you respect our family’s privacy during this arduous time.”

A spokeswoman for Northumbria Police said there were “not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding her death”.

Gradon was named Miss Great Britain in 2009 and had been crowned Miss Newcastle the previous year.

Tributes poured in from her former Love Island co-stars, with one half of that year’s winning couple, Cara de la Hoyde, writing on Twitter that her “heart was broken”.

Love Island host Caroline Flack tweeted that Gradon was “such a beautiful soul… such a beautiful smile… thoughts and love with friends and family @sophiegradon.”

ITV said in a statement: “The whole ITV2 and Love Island team are profoundly saddened to hear the news about Sophie, and our deepest sympathies and thoughts go to her family and friends.”

