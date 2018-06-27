Hermione Norris to appear in new series of Luther

The Cold Feet actress will play a psychiatrist in the fifth series of the BBC drama.

Hermione Norris will join the cast of Luther for the fifth series, the BBC has said.

The Cold Feet actress, 51, will star alongside Idris Elba and Wunmi Mosaku in the BBC one drama series.

She will play the character of Dr Vivien Lake, described as “a well-respected psychiatrist who cares for some of the most vulnerable of society”.

Dr Lake will be called upon to help Luther solve a spate of “monstrous murders”.

Since appearing in drama comedy Cold Feet, Norris has gone on to star in Wire In The Blood with Robson Green, as well as the BBC’s Bafta award-winning spy drama Spooks.

She was recently seen in ITV crime drama series Innocent, which told the story of a man who is released from prison after being accused of killing his wife.

On June 18 Elba, who plays the show’s lead character DCI John Luther, shared a 20-second teaser for the upcoming series.

The video featured Elba, 45, breathing heavily as his shadowed frame walks towards the camera down a darkened corridor.

As his face comes into view, the message “this will hurt” flashes up on the screen.

The trailer finished by announcing Luther will return to BBC One and iPlayer “soon”.

Series five will contain four episodes and is penned by Neil Cross.

Luther has been a huge success for the BBC and has been sold to more than 230 territories.

Earlier this year it was announced the show would be remade in South Korea.

