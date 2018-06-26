Andrea McLean looks glamorous as she attends launch of new book

Andrea McLean looks glamorous as she attends launch of new book26th Jun 18 | Entertainment News
Confessions of a Menopausal Woman is out this week.
Andrea McLean was all smiles as she was pictured at the launch of her book, Confessions of a Menopausal Woman.
McLean was joined by her Loose Women co-stars Denise van Outen and Saira Khan at London’s Devonshire Club.
The 48-year-old sported a summery mid-length coral dress with her hair in glossy, middle parted waves.
Co-star Christine Lampard proudly showed off her baby bump while supporting her friend on Tuesday evening.
Good Morning Britain presenter Kate Garraway was also at the launch and posed for pictures.
Confessions of a Menopausal Woman is out on June 28.
