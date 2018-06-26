Andrea McLean looks glamorous as she attends launch of new book

Confessions of a Menopausal Woman is out this week.

Andrea McLean was all smiles as she was pictured at the launch of her book, Confessions of a Menopausal Woman.

McLean was joined by her Loose Women co-stars Denise van Outen and Saira Khan at London’s Devonshire Club.

Andrea McLean was all smiles at the book launch (Ian West/PA

The 48-year-old sported a summery mid-length coral dress with her hair in glossy, middle parted waves.

Co-star Christine Lampard proudly showed off her baby bump while supporting her friend on Tuesday evening.

Christine Lampard showed off her baby bump (Ian West/PA)

Denise van Outen attended the book launch (Ian West/PA)

Good Morning Britain presenter Kate Garraway was also at the launch and posed for pictures.

Confessions of a Menopausal Woman is out on June 28.

