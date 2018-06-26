Love Island's Megan dubbed 'Muggy Megan' after going in for Wes

Megan Barton Hanson’s attempt to lure Wes Nelson with a kiss has left fans fuming, as the move led to an explosive row between him and partner Laura Anderson.

The 24-year-old was seen taking Wes to one side to tell him of her growing attraction towards him after breaking up with Eyal Booker in Tuesday’s episode.

Megan told Wes: “It’s really obvious that I fancy you and I felt like if I didn’t say something, I’d regret it massively.

“I don’t know if it’s just on a friend level but like more and more, I do find you really attractive and I can’t help it.

“I don’t want to tread on Laura’s toes and she’s a lovely girl, but she’s a lot older and she said earlier she’s in here looking for a husband.

Megan told Wes she fancied him (ITV)

“To me, you’re 20 and you’re so much fun and I just wanted to know where your head’s at.”

As the conversation progresses, Wes explains that although he is happy with Laura, he has not explored romantic possibilities with anyone else in the villa.

He said: “It’s a constant cycle of we’re happy but have I tried anything else? Not really. Could I be happier? Maybe.”

He added of Laura: “Yeah, I do fancy her and I’m happy with what we’ve got, I’d be lying if I said I didn’t.”

Megan then shoots her shot as she grabs Wes’ hand and tells him: “Gimme a kiss.”

Ohhhh hell! Megan is playing with fire right now. 🔥 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/H3VWr0N0X4 — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 26, 2018

“A kiss?” Wes asks in disbelief.

“Yeah, if you fancy me,” Megan says.

Wes declines and admits in the Beach Hut that although he is attracted to Megan, a kiss in the villa is “a shag” on the outside.

Fans were left reeling at Megan’s attempt, with some Twitter users dubbing her “Muggy Megan” after last series’ “Muggy” Mike Thalassitis.

“Muggy Mike got a secret sister….Muggy Megan #loveisland,” InthestyleUK wrote.

Muggy Mike got a secret sister….Muggy Megan #loveisland — inthestyle.com (@inthestyleUK) June 26, 2018

Nathan Jain wrote: “2017: Muggy Mike, 2018: Muggy Megan”/

2017 : Muggy Mike2018 : Muggy Megan#LoveIsland — Nathan Jain (@NathanJain_) June 26, 2018

User Charble wrote: “Is Megan ok? She’s sneaky, has no loyalty and needs constant attention/validation from men. Absolute embarrassment.”

Is Megan ok? Does she actually think she’s coming off well? Like a self confident, sexually liberated, straight talking, independent woman? She’s sneaky, has no loyalty and needs constant attention/validation from men. Absolute embarrassment. #loveisland — Charble (@chazble) June 26, 2018

Meanwhile viewer Michael Parr pondered whether Megan had been paid to carry out the stunt, and wrote: “Has Megan been paid to do that? Think she’s been given some more dough to go in there and wreck shit up after a week? Summats not adding up!”

