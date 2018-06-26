Love Island's Laura and Wes on the rocks as Megan moves in on her target

A juicy game of Snog, Marry, Pie leads Megan and Wes to do something they probably shouldn't.

Love Island’s Megan Barton Hanson is making a risky play for Wes Nelson in a shock turn of events.

The 24-year-old calls it quits with Eyal Booker and indulges her attraction to Wes – who is coupled up with Laura Anderson – in tonight’s episode.

Days after becoming this series’ first couple to have sex, Megan confesses in the Beach Hut: “I want to find someone that I really, really click with and it’s horrible when you see other couples having a laugh and getting on and you think ‘I just want that’.”

She later tells Eyal: “I’m into you but it’s more of a physical thing don’t you think? After we’ve done stuff there’s not much to say or do. It just rung alarm bells when Sam and Samira were having more of a laugh in bed than we were.”

Megan kisses Wes (ITV)

Megan’s admission leaves Eyal raging.

He tells the Beach Hut: “I feel like her mind is made up and I’m not going to try anymore. I’m not here to force someone to like me or to be into me or to like the things about me that I’d like someone to like.”

Megan does not waste time planting one on Wes in a game of Snog, Marry, Pie – to Wes’ delight.

“I had no problems with it, because she’s fit. She kissed me, at the end of the day, it’s a laugh, it’s a game,” he says in the Beach Hut.

When it comes to the boys’ turn, Wes chooses to return the kiss, but opts to ‘marry’ Laura.

In a discussion, Megan tries to smooth things over, saying: “Are you glad I picked you Wes? I tried to do it respectfully. I didn’t want to grab your face and start tonguing you. I was like ‘Laura, I’m sorry’.”

(ITV)

Later, Megan admits her feelings about “attractive” Wes to Samira after telling the Beach Hut she can be herself around the 20-year-old.

“I don’t think I was admitting it to myself. I know you and Laura have been here from the beginning, and she’s a lovely girl but at the end of the day, I’ve come in here to find someone that I want and I can’t help that I feel that I’ve got a connection with him. They row a lot,” she tells Samira.

Although Laura does not appear to be worried about Wes’ attraction to Megan, she may have a cause for concern when Megan pulls Wes for a private chat on the terrace.

In a moment of deja vu, Wes says of his time with Laura: “It’s just a constant cycle of ‘we’re happy’ but have I tried anything else? Not really. Could I be happier? Maybe.”

*adds to list of nicknames my imaginary partner isn't allowed to call me* #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/bt8cwcGB93 — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 26, 2018

It appears things may be ending for Wes and Laura as he admits to her that he feels “something’s missing”.

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2.

© Press Association 2018