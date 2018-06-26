Khloe Kardashian defends herself after fan calls her out over Tristan Thompson

26th Jun 18 | Entertainment News

The reality TV star said she and the NBA player had undergone 'enormous rebuilding'.

Hairfinity UK Launch Party - London

Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian has hit back at a fan who called her a “hypocrite” for standing by her partner Tristan Thompson after he allegedly cheated on her while she was pregnant.

Kardashian, 33, wrote that she and the NBA basketball player, 27, had undergone “enormous rebuilding” to “coexist” as she defended herself on social media.

The fan, who uses the Twitter profile name Queen Persia, had initially said: “I love, adore and root for Khloe Kardashian but I’m so disappointed she stayed with that wasteman Tristan.

“She preaches about women knowing their self worth and when to walk away, but when it’s time to walk the walk she’s a hypocrite.”

Kardashian responded directly to the tweet by saying: “Not exactly Queen Persia.

“You have no knowledge of what goes on in our household or the enormous rebuilding this takes to even coexist.

“I’m proud of my strength. I appreciate your opinion and I hope you hold that same opinion to everyone else who has stayed in situations.”

The fan followed up with an apologetic response that reiterated that she only had Kardashian’s best interests at heart, which the sister of Kim Kardashian West said she appreciated.

Kardashian and Thompson’s daughter True was born in Ohio on April 12. The couple were pictured having dinner at a restaurant in West Hollywood on Sunday.

The businesswoman also took to social media to hit back at reports that the pair seemed tense together during the date. Sharing a link to the article she wrote: “You make up anything!

“I actually had a great night. It was a large birthday dinner for friends and as a new mom I’m tired AF!

“Being out past 22.00pm is not where I’ll have the most energy these days.”

Kardashian will celebrate her own birthday on Wednesday.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

THIS is how long Ireland's SCORCHING heat is set to last

THIS is how long Ireland's SCORCHING heat is set to last
WATCH: Kildare experiences BIZARRE dust devil as temperatures rise

WATCH: Kildare experiences BIZARRE dust devil as temperatures rise
[PIC] Lidl issue URGENT recall on popular food product due to health fears

[PIC] Lidl issue URGENT recall on popular food product due to health fears

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Irish company issues URGENT warning as WhatsApp scam circulates across the country

Irish company issues URGENT warning as WhatsApp scam circulates across the country
Lisa Armstrong LASHES OUT at reports that shes being difficult during split from Ant McPartlin

Lisa Armstrong LASHES OUT at reports that shes being difficult during split from Ant McPartlin
Mum shares first proper hug with her son after 'mortifying' video prompted her to shed 12 stone

Mum shares first proper hug with her son after 'mortifying' video prompted her to shed 12 stone
[PIC] Kelly Brook DEFENDS photoshopping THIS snap

[PIC] Kelly Brook DEFENDS photoshopping THIS snap