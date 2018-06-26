Khloe Kardashian defends herself after fan calls her out over Tristan Thompson

The reality TV star said she and the NBA player had undergone 'enormous rebuilding'.

Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian has hit back at a fan who called her a “hypocrite” for standing by her partner Tristan Thompson after he allegedly cheated on her while she was pregnant.

Kardashian, 33, wrote that she and the NBA basketball player, 27, had undergone “enormous rebuilding” to “coexist” as she defended herself on social media.

The fan, who uses the Twitter profile name Queen Persia, had initially said: “I love, adore and root for Khloe Kardashian but I’m so disappointed she stayed with that wasteman Tristan.

“She preaches about women knowing their self worth and when to walk away, but when it’s time to walk the walk she’s a hypocrite.”

I love, adore & root for @khloekardashian but I’m so disappointed she stayed with that wasteman Tristan. she preaches about women knowing their self worth and when to walk away but when it’s time to walk the walk, she’s a hypocrite 😔 — Queen Persia 👑 (@ChicBitchxo) June 25, 2018

Kardashian responded directly to the tweet by saying: “Not exactly Queen Persia.

“You have no knowledge of what goes on in our household or the enormous rebuilding this takes to even coexist.

“I’m proud of my strength. I appreciate your opinion and I hope you hold that same opinion to everyone else who has stayed in situations.”

Not exactly Queen Persia, you have no knowledge of what goes on in our household or the enormous rebuilding this takes to even coexist. I’m proud of my strength. I appreciate your opinion and I hope you hold that same opinion to everyone else who has stayed in situations. — Khloé (@khloekardashian) June 25, 2018

The fan followed up with an apologetic response that reiterated that she only had Kardashian’s best interests at heart, which the sister of Kim Kardashian West said she appreciated.

I’m not trying to judge you, bc I do adore you girl. your a role model to millions of girls, I get that you’re trying to figure shit out & tbh, your fans are protective of you. we just don’t want some lame breaking your heart again. that’s it. — Queen Persia 👑 (@ChicBitchxo) June 25, 2018

I love you for that and girl trust me don’t I understand!!! I appreciate you 💜💜💜 I do!! 😘😘 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) June 25, 2018

Kardashian and Thompson’s daughter True was born in Ohio on April 12. The couple were pictured having dinner at a restaurant in West Hollywood on Sunday.

The businesswoman also took to social media to hit back at reports that the pair seemed tense together during the date. Sharing a link to the article she wrote: “You make up anything!

“I actually had a great night. It was a large birthday dinner for friends and as a new mom I’m tired AF!

“Being out past 22.00pm is not where I’ll have the most energy these days.”

Kardashian will celebrate her own birthday on Wednesday.

© Press Association 2018