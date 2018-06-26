Ariana Grande posts cute throwback picture on the eve of her 25th birthday

26th Jun 18 | Entertainment News

Grande shared a baby picture with her fans on Instagram.

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson engagement

Ariana Grande posted a cute throwback picture as she prepared to celebrate her 25th birthday.

The No Tears Left To Cry singer shared an image of herself as a baby to Instagram, encouraging her followers to “caption dis.”

She will turn 25 on June 26.

caption dis

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on

Fans wished the American star a happy birthday in the comments.

One wrote: “Happy birthday queen, you have been my inspiration since day one.”

Another said: “Happy birthdayyy babeee.”

And one commented: “Happy Birthday! you are the most precious thing in the world for me! I love you.”

i thought u into my life 💭 woah ! look at my mind 💡⚡️🙈

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on

It was recently confirmed Grande was engaged to her Saturday Night Live comedian boyfriend Pete Davidson, 24.

Grande’s latest album, titled Sweetener, is due to be released on August 17.

© Press Association 2018

