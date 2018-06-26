Full list of nominations for TV Choice Awards

Doctor Foster, Outlander, Peaky Blinders and Poldark will compete for the best drama series prize.

Peaky Blinders and Coronation Street have scored numerous nominations for the TV Choice Awards.

Here is the shortlist in full.

Best drama series:

Doctor Foster (BBC One)

Outlander (Amazon Prime Video)

Peaky Blinders (BBC Two)

Poldark (BBC Two)

Suranne Jones as Doctor Foster (Sam Barker/BBC)

Best family drama:

Call The Midwife (BBC One)

Casualty (BBC One)

Doc Martin (ITV)

The Durrells (ITV)

Best new drama:

Ackley Bridge (Channel 4)

The Good Doctor (Sky Living)

Liar (ITV)

The Split (BBC One)

Best entertainment show:

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway (ITV)

Celebrity Juice (ITV2)

Gogglebox (Channel 4)

The Graham Norton Show (BBC One)

Graham Norton is nominated for a prize (Matt Crossick/PA)

Best lifestyle show:

DIY SOS: The Big Build (BBC One)

Long Lost Family (ITV)

The Martin Lewis Money Show (ITV)

The Undateables (Channel 4)

Best reality show:

First Dates/First Dates Hotel (Channel 4)

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! (ITV)

The Island With Bear Grylls/Celebrity Island With Bear Grylls (Channel 4)

Love Island (ITV2)

Best comedy:

Benidorm (ITV)

The Big Bang Theory (E4)

The Keith & Paddy Picture Show (ITV)

Not Going Out (BBC One)

Best talent show:

Britain’s Got Talent (ITV)

Dancing On Ice (ITV)

The Great British Bake Off (Channel 4)

Strictly Come Dancing (BBC One)

Britain’s Got Talent is also nominated for an award (Peter Byrne/PA)

Best daytime show:

The Chase (ITV)

Loose Women (ITV)

Pointless (BBC One)

This Morning (ITV)

Best actor:

William Beck – Casualty

Martin Clunes – Doc Martin

Cillian Murphy – Peaky Blinders

Aidan Turner – Poldark

Best actress:

Linda Bassett – Call The Midwife

Brenda Blethyn – Vera

Michelle Keegan – Our Girl

Helen McCrory – Peaky Blinders

Michelle Keegan is nominated for best actress (Matt Crossick/PA)

Best factual show:

24 Hours In A&E (Channel 4)

Blue Planet II (BBC One)

Paul O’Grady: For The Love Of Dogs (ITV)

The Supervet (Channel 4)

Best food show:

Classic Mary Berry (BBC One)

Gino’s Italian Coastal Escape (ITV)

The Hairy Bikers’ Mediterranean Adventure (BBC Two)

Sunday Brunch (Channel 4)

Best soap actor:

Danny Dyer – EastEnders

Ryan Hawley – Emmerdale

Jack P Shepherd – Coronation Street

Shayne Ward – Coronation Street

Danny Dyer is shortlisted for best soap actor (Ian West/PA)

Best soap actress:

Emma Atkins – Emmerdale

Lucy Fallon – Coronation Street

Catherine Tyldesley – Coronation Street

Lacey Turner – EastEnders

Best soap newcomer:

Ryan Clayton – Coronation Street

Katie Jarvis – EastEnders

Ned Porteous – Emmerdale

Andrew Scarborough – Emmerdale

Best soap:

Coronation Street (ITV)

EastEnders (BBC One)

Emmerdale (ITV)

Hollyoaks (Channel 4)

The awards take place at The Dorchester on September 10.

