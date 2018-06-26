Full list of nominations for TV Choice Awards

Full list of nominations for TV Choice Awards26th Jun 18 | Entertainment News
Doctor Foster, Outlander, Peaky Blinders and Poldark will compete for the best drama series prize.
Peaky Blinders and Coronation Street have scored numerous nominations for the TV Choice Awards.
Here is the shortlist in full.
Best drama series:
Doctor Foster (BBC One)
Outlander (Amazon Prime Video)
Peaky Blinders (BBC Two)
Poldark (BBC Two)
Best family drama:
Call The Midwife (BBC One)
Casualty (BBC One)
Doc Martin (ITV)
The Durrells (ITV)
Best new drama:
Ackley Bridge (Channel 4)
The Good Doctor (Sky Living)
Liar (ITV)
The Split (BBC One)
Best entertainment show:
Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway (ITV)
Celebrity Juice (ITV2)
Gogglebox (Channel 4)
The Graham Norton Show (BBC One)
Best lifestyle show:
DIY SOS: The Big Build (BBC One)
Long Lost Family (ITV)
The Martin Lewis Money Show (ITV)
The Undateables (Channel 4)
Best reality show:
First Dates/First Dates Hotel (Channel 4)
I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! (ITV)
The Island With Bear Grylls/Celebrity Island With Bear Grylls (Channel 4)
Love Island (ITV2)
Best comedy:
Benidorm (ITV)
The Big Bang Theory (E4)
The Keith & Paddy Picture Show (ITV)
Not Going Out (BBC One)
Best talent show:
Britain’s Got Talent (ITV)
Dancing On Ice (ITV)
The Great British Bake Off (Channel 4)
Strictly Come Dancing (BBC One)
Best daytime show:
The Chase (ITV)
Loose Women (ITV)
Pointless (BBC One)
This Morning (ITV)
Best actor:
William Beck – Casualty
Martin Clunes – Doc Martin
Cillian Murphy – Peaky Blinders
Aidan Turner – Poldark
Best actress:
Linda Bassett – Call The Midwife
Brenda Blethyn – Vera
Michelle Keegan – Our Girl
Helen McCrory – Peaky Blinders
Best factual show:
24 Hours In A&E (Channel 4)
Blue Planet II (BBC One)
Paul O’Grady: For The Love Of Dogs (ITV)
The Supervet (Channel 4)
Best food show:
Classic Mary Berry (BBC One)
Gino’s Italian Coastal Escape (ITV)
The Hairy Bikers’ Mediterranean Adventure (BBC Two)
Sunday Brunch (Channel 4)
Best soap actor:
Danny Dyer – EastEnders
Ryan Hawley – Emmerdale
Jack P Shepherd – Coronation Street
Shayne Ward – Coronation Street
Best soap actress:
Emma Atkins – Emmerdale
Lucy Fallon – Coronation Street
Catherine Tyldesley – Coronation Street
Lacey Turner – EastEnders
Best soap newcomer:
Ryan Clayton – Coronation Street
Katie Jarvis – EastEnders
Ned Porteous – Emmerdale
Andrew Scarborough – Emmerdale
Best soap:
Coronation Street (ITV)
EastEnders (BBC One)
Emmerdale (ITV)
Hollyoaks (Channel 4)
The awards take place at The Dorchester on September 10.
