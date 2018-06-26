Simon Pegg narrates new dementia awareness film

Actor Simon Pegg has lent his support to a new dementia awareness campaign by appearing in a video that explains how the condition affects the brain.

The Shaun Of The Dead and Hot Fuzz star, 48, provides the introduction and narration for charity Alzheimer’s Research UK’s two-minute clip.

Titled Dementia Uncovered, the short film It has been created by Aardman, the stop-motion animation studios behind the Wallace and Gromit films.

Using real anonymous data from MRI brain scans, the video uses a 3D printer to visualise the destructive nature of the diseases behind dementia, most commonly Alzheimer’s.

It aims to challenge the misconception that dementia, which affects 50 million people worldwide, is a natural part of ageing.

Alzheimer’s disease destroys cells, leading the brain to shrink at four times the normal rate, which can leave it weighing around 140g less than a healthy one.

Highlighting the importance of funding further research into the disease, Pegg said: “Dementia affects millions around the world, and the lives of individuals and their families are being turned upside down in its wake.

“While many of us are aware of the growing need to tackle dementia, public understanding of the nature of the condition is lagging.

“Dementia Uncovered helps visualise what’s going on in the brain of someone with dementia and the physical impact is clear to see.

“Dementia Uncovered also reminds us of the promise of research in finding answers to these diseases and captures a growing ambition to create breakthroughs.”

Pegg is the latest famous face to front a campaign video for Alzheimer’s Research UK. Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston featured in the charity’s #ShareTheOrange video, which used the fruit to symbolise the disease’s effect.

Alzheimer’s Research UK’s chief executive Hilary Evans said: “We are hugely grateful to Simon Pegg for supporting the campaign, and we hope people will find the film thought-provoking and inspiring.”

