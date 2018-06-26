Roger Waters and Ellie Goulding among Silver Clef Award winners

The ceremony will take place in July, and will be hosted by Edith Bowman.

Roger Waters, Ellie Goulding and George Ezra are among the winners of this year’s O2 Silver Clef Awards.

Pink Floyd’s Waters will be honoured with one of the lead prizes, the O2 Silver Clef Award, at the ceremony, held in association with music therapy charity Nordoff Robbins.

The Silver Clef Award is awarded for outstanding contribution to music, and has previously been won by the likes of Iron Maiden, Jimmy Page, Annie Lennox and Oasis.

Goulding has been crowned the winner of the best female award, while Ezra has bagged the best male accolade.

Goulding said she feels “so privileged” to have won the award, and added: “Nordoff Robbins are an amazing charity who are changing lives each day through music, and as someone who has dedicated their life to music, I can wholeheartedly see the merit of their work.”

Jorja Smith, who won the Brit Critics’ Choice Award this year, has also scored another triumph, having won the best newcomer prize at the Silver Clef Awards.

Led Zeppelin’s Robert Plant has been revealed as the recipient of the outstanding award, and this year’s icon award has been won by the Stereophonics.

The majority of the winners have been announced ahead of the ceremony, apart from the best live act award.

The category will see Ed Sheeran, Jeff Lynne’s ELO, U2, Foo Fighters, Iron Maiden, Dua Lipa, Stormzy, Fall Out Boy, Adele and The XX compete against each other.

It is the only category to be voted for by the public, and previous winners include Little Mix, One Direction and Arctic Monkeys.

Other winners for this year’s event include The Script, who have won the international award, classical award winners Michael Ball and Alfie Boe, and Bastille, who have won the best group award.

The O2 Silver Clef Awards are held to recognise and celebrate the talent of the winning artists who touch the lives of people through their music, and the event helps to raise vital funds ensuring that Nordoff Robbins is able to continue to deliver its brand of music therapy to support vulnerable people across the UK.

The ceremony will take place on July 6 at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London, and will be hosted by broadcaster Edith Bowman.

