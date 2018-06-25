Cardi B confirms she and Offset got married last year

Cardi B has confirmed that she and rapper Offset are married.

The 25-year-old hip hop star posted a message on Twitter announcing that the pair – who are expecting a baby girl – tied the knot in September last year.

It followed reports that the couple had secretly married.

She said: “There are so many moments that I share with the world and then there are moments that I want to keep for myself! Getting married was one of those moments!

“Our relationship was so new breaking up and making up and we had a lot of growing up to do but we was so in love we didn’t want to lose each other, was one morning in September we woke up and decided to get married.

This why i name my album “Invasion of privacy” cause people will do the most to be nosey about your life .Welp fuck it . pic.twitter.com/U3uHFOT3qK — iamcardib (@iamcardib) June 25, 2018

“We found someone to marry us, and she did, just the two of us and my cousin.

“I said I do, with no dress no make up and no ring!

“I appreciate and love my husband so much for still wanting for me [to] have that special moment that every girl dreams of when he got down on his knee and put a ring on my finger and he did that for me!!

“Well now since you lil nosey fucks know at least ya can stop saying I had a baby out of wedlock.”

The message accompanying Cardi B’s tweet said: “This why i name my album ‘Invasion of privacy’ cause people will do the most to be nosey about your life .”

Cardi B, real name Belcalis Almanzar, released the critically-acclaimed album Invasion Of Privacy in April.

