Row breaks out as Love Island's Alex confronts Ellie

The pair had a huge row as they discussed their coupling.

Conflict broke out in the Love Island villa as Dr Alex George confronted Ellie Brown about playing games with him.

The pair have been together since the last recoupling, leaving viewers hoping that unlucky in love Alex had finally found a relationship.

But any hopes of a romance were dashed in Monday night’s instalment of the ITV2 show, when Ellie admitted she did not fancy Alex and the pair had a blazing row.

After discussing it with the others all day, Alex and George had it out with each other during an evening chat by the pool.

Things quickly became heated as Alex questioned Ellie about why her feelings had changed and why she had not been honest about not being attracted to him, suggesting she was “playing games”.

Viewers were divided about the argument, with many taking fan favourite Alex’s side.

“Ellies played Alex there for re-coupling!! She even said she’s been trying to avoid the poor guy to talk to him …Bin her off lad she’s a waste of time,” said one person on Twitter.

Ellies played Alex there for re-coupling!! She even said she’s been trying to avoid the poor guy to talk to him …Bin her off lad she’s a waste of time 👍 #LoveIsland — Adam Bannister (@Banno69) June 25, 2018

“My heart hurts for poor Alex.” said another.

My heart hurts for poor Alex 💔 #LoveIsland — Laura 👑 (@Smiff_25) June 25, 2018

Another said: “Poor alex!! Ellie is the new snake on the loose!!”

Poor alex!! Ellie is the new snake on the loose!! 😂 #loveisland — richard bowser (@Rich_93) June 25, 2018

However, others pointed out that Ellie had the right to change her mind about wanting to be with Alex.

One fan tweeted: “It’s not Ellie’s fault everyone hypes up Alex like he’s amazing. You can’t force love to happen. She couldn’t win either way.”

It's not Ellie's fault everyone hypes up Alex like he's amazing. You can't force love to happen. She couldn't win either way. #teamellie #LoveIsland — Tilly © (@Tilly_Suffield) June 25, 2018

“Ellie, is allowed to not fancy Alex… However… The timing of this realisation is just suspect!” said another.

Ellie, is allowed to not fancy Alex… However… The timing of this realisation is just suspect! #LoveIsland — Livv (@Tropicalivv) June 25, 2018

Alex’s latest love flop had some fans suggesting he might have picked the wrong reality show.

“Get Alex on #MadeInChelsea or something with polo ponies and #Ascot races. He’s bound to find someone more suited there,” said one.

#LoveIsland Get Alex on #MadeInChelsea or something with polo ponies and #Ascot races. He's bound to find someone more suited there. pic.twitter.com/pzvWmkobgT — Michelle Brooks (@MichBrooksTV) June 25, 2018

Love Island continues on ITV2.

© Press Association 2018