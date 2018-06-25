Heather Locklear held on suspicion of attacking police officer and paramedic

25th Jun 18 | Entertainment News

The actress was arrested in similar circumstances in February.

Actress Heather Locklear has been arrested on suspicion of fighting with first responders for the second time this year.

Ventura County Sheriff’s Captain Garo Kuredjian says Locklear was released from jail on Monday after posting 20,000 dollars (£15,095) bail.

He said deputies were called to her southern California home after a domestic dispute call at about 11pm on Sunday. He claims Locklear kicked one deputy and then kicked a paramedic who came to evaluate her.

The 56-year-old was taken to a hospital and then to jail, where she was booked on two battery counts.

Locklear’s managers did not immediately return an email seeking comment.

In February, she was arrested under similar circumstances and charged with four misdemeanor counts of battery on an officer. She has pleaded not guilty in that case.

