James Bond star Daniel Craig to be honoured with Hollywood Walk Of Fame star

Daniel Craig, Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway are among the celebrities who will be honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame in 2019, it has been announced.

They were chosen from hundreds of nominees recommended to the Walk Of Fame Selection Committee of The Hollywood Chamber Of Commerce.

James Bond star Craig, veteran actor De Niro and The Devil Wears Prada’s Hathaway are being honoured in the Motion Pictures category and will be joined by Alan Arkin, Guillermo del Toro, Lupita Nyong’o, Tyler Perry and Gena Rowlands.

When news of 50-year-old British star Craig’s honour was announced, the official James Bond Twitter account posted a message of congratulations.

In the Television category, Alvin And The Chipmunks, Candice Bergen, Guy Fieri, Terrence Howard, Stacy Keach, Sid and Marty Krofft, Lucy Liu, Mandy Moore and Dianne Wiest will be inducted.

Julia Child will receive a posthumous honour.

Michael Buble, Cypress Hill and Pink will be honoured in the category of Recording.

They are joined by The Lettermen, Faith Hill, Tommy Mottola and Teddy Riley.

Dolly Parton, Linda Ronstadt and Emmylou Harris will be inducted as a trio while Jackie Wilson will be awarded a posthumous honour.

Robert De Niro will be recognised with a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame (Matt Crossick/PA Images on behalf of SO TV)

In the category of Live Theatre/Live Performance, Idina Menzel, Cedric The Entertainer, Judith Light and Paul Sorvino will be given stars.

Chairman and Walk Of Famer Vin Di Bona said: “The Walk Of Fame Selection Committee is pleased to announce our newest honourees to the Hollywood Walk Of Fame. The committee always tries to select a group of talented honourees that appeal in various genres of the entertainment world.

“I feel the committee has outdone themselves and I know the fans, tourists and the Hollywood community will be pleased with our selections. We are excited to see each and every honouree’s face as they unveil that majestic star on Hollywood’s most famous walkway!”

No dates have been set for the star ceremonies and recipients have two years to schedule ceremonies from the date of selection before they expire.

