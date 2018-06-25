Taylor Swift 'stoked' to have Adele and JK Rowling at her concert

25th Jun 18 | Entertainment News

The Hello singer and the Harry Potter writer watched Swift on stage in London.

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift has said she was “stoked” to have Adele and JK Rowling in the audience at one of her recent shows.

The US pop star – who is on her Reputation Stadium tour – posted a picture on Instagram showing Polaroids of herself with the music superstar and the Harry Potter author.

Both celebrities had been to see Swift during the London leg of her tour.

The Shake It Off singer wrote: “I’m so grateful for these women, for the words they’ve written and the worlds they’ve created through their art.

“So stoked to have you at the show in London @adele and JK. Always.”

Swift has met up with other famous faces since she hit the road.

On Friday, Niall Horan joined the singer on stage for a duet of his solo hit Slow Hands, and on Saturday she brought Robbie Williams out to perform Angels.

