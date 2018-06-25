Eva Longoria shares photo of newborn son

25th Jun 18 | Entertainment News

The actress welcomed a baby boy named Santiago on June 19.

New mum Eva Longoria has said she is grateful for her “little blessing of a human”, as she gave fans a peek at the baby.

The former Desperate Housewives star and her husband Jose “Pepe” Baston welcomed son Santiago on Tuesday June 19.

The actress, 43, has now posted an adorable black and white image of the newborn’s tiny feet on Twitter.

Longoria told her 7.69 million followers on the site: “Starting off my Monday full of gratitude for this little blessing of a human!

“Pepe & I want to thank all the nurses at @CedarsSinai who took such great care of us.

“I love this pic as a reminder that no matter how big you grow Santiago, you will always be my baby!”

The actress added the hashtag “#BabyBaston”.

Longoria married Baston, president of Latin American media company Televisa, in May 2016.

