Danny Dyer warns Love Island's Jack not to join 'Do Bits Society'

25th Jun 18 | Entertainment News

The soap star has warned the pen salesman he will smash up his flat if he goes too far with his daughter.

Danny Dyer has joked he would destroy Jack Fincham’s flat if he got involved in the “Do Bits Society” with his daughter on Love Island.

The soap star has been observing the developing relationship between Dani and the pen salesman and cautioned Jack that he should keep things PG with her.

The contestants on the ITV2 dating show have joked about forming a “Do Bits Society” for the members of the cast who have taken their relationship to the next level in the bedroom.

But Dyer warned Jack he should not try to be a member, providing a hilarious voiceover to a clip of Bruce Lee destroying  a room.

#thedobitssociety. #loveisland.

A post shared by Danny Dyer (@officialdannydyer) on

He can be heard saying: “Bruce, very quickly can you just let everyone know what I would do to Jack’s flat if he got involved in the Do Bits Society?”

The clip then shows Lee smashing up a bookshelf, chair, light, door and desk.

