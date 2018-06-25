US supreme court declines to hear Making A Murderer case

25th Jun 18 | Entertainment News

This leaves a previous ruling against Brendan Dassey in place.

The US supreme court is declining to weigh in on the case of a teenager convicted of rape and murder which was featured in the Netflix series Making A Murderer.

The court’s decision not to take the case leaves in place a lower court ruling against Brendan Dassey.

Dassey was 16 years old when he confessed to Wisconsin authorities that he’d joined his uncle in raping and murdering photographer Teresa Halbach before burning her body in a bonfire in 2005.

US supreme court
The US supreme court (AP)

His attorneys said he is borderline intellectually disabled and was pressured into a false confession. They wanted his confession thrown out and a new trial ordered.

Dassey’s attorneys can still try to get him a new trial but they would have to convince a judge that newly discovered evidence warrants one.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Ed Sheeran nips off stage to the loo twice and fans are sympathetic

Ed Sheeran nips off stage to the loo twice and fans are sympathetic
[PIC] Lidl issue URGENT recall on popular food product due to health fears

[PIC] Lidl issue URGENT recall on popular food product due to health fears

Helen Flanagan welcomes second child with Scott Sinclair

Helen Flanagan welcomes second child with Scott Sinclair

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Industrial Leather

Industrial Leather
Love Island fans in tears as Dani and Jack make romance official

Love Island fans in tears as Dani and Jack make romance official
Il Divo: We left Simon Cowell's label but won't let that get us down

Il Divo: We left Simon Cowell's label but won't let that get us down
Met Éireann issue status yellow WARNING as temperatures set to SOAR

Met Éireann issue status yellow WARNING as temperatures set to SOAR