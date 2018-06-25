Carrie Underwood to headline inaugural country festival in UK

The Grammy-winning star said she was 'thrilled' to be headlining the debut event.

American singer Carrie Underwood has been announced as the headline act for new UK country music festival The Long Road.

Underwood, who rose to fame after winning American idol in 2005 and who is considered one of the biggest country music stars of her generation, joins a list of previously-confirmed acts for the three-day festival.

The Long Road is billed as a celebration of music across the country, Americana and roots spectrum, and will take place in Leicestershire from September 7 until September 9.

Carrie Underwood will headline The Long Road festival (handout)

Underwood said: “I’m thrilled to be a part of this exciting new festival that celebrates the heart and soul of country music on a global stage.”

The Long Road has partnered with the likes of BBC Music Introducing, who will host a stage fronted by BBC Radio 2’s country music presenter Bob Harris.

Other acts who will perform for country music fans across the weekend include The Shires, Lee Ann Womack, Billy Bragg, Angaleena Presley, Catherine McGrath, The Wandering Hearts, Una Healy, Ward Thomas, Joshua Hedley, Charlie Worsham, Elizabeth Cook and Danielle Bradbery.

The festival will take place within the grounds of Leicestershire’s Stanford Hall, and has been curated by Tennessee-born country music specialist and radio presenter Baylen Leonard.

As well as five stages of live performances, the event will also include authentic home cooking segments and a range of themed outdoor activities.

Underwood’s stint at the festival will come as she releases her first album since having an accident that left her requiring more than 40 stitches in her face.

The 35-year-old Grammy winner fell on some steps at her home last year, breaking her wrist and sustaining a facial injury.

Earlier this year, she wrote an open letter to fans saying she was “healing pretty nicely”, and will unveil new studio album Cry Pretty in September.

© Press Association 2018