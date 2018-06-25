Meek Mill pays tribute to XXXTentacion and debuts new song at the BET Awards

Meek Mill's new song, Stay Woke, addresses police violence against the African American community.

Meek Mill paid tribute to slain rapper XXXTentacion and debuted a new song at the BET Awards.

XXXTentacion, whose real name was Jahseh Onfroy, was gunned down in Florida last week at the age of 20.

Mill, who was released from prison earlier this year, wore a hoodie bearing the rapper’s image while he performed Stay Woke in Los Angeles on Sunday.

The performance referenced police violence against black youths as well as prison reform.

Stay Woke contained the lyrics: “How can I pledge allegiance to the flag, when they killing all our sons, all our dads? I come from a place where you kill your own brother, you can brag.”

The Philadelphia rapper, 31, was introduced to the stage by Lil Uzi Vert, Kevin Hart, Questlove, and Black Thought.

During his performance, the audience watched a scene acted out as a young girl was shot dead while her mother cried.

The stage then transformed and a police officer covered the body in an American flag before the scene changed into a prison.

