Anita Baker honoured at BET Awards

25th Jun 18 | Entertainment News

She used her acceptance speech to urge musicians to support each other.

R&B singer Anita Baker urged musicians to support each other as she accepted the Lifetime Achievement award at the BET Awards in Los Angeles.

Host for the evening Jamie Foxx was joined by Yolanda Adams, Ledisi and Marsha Ambrosius as they sang Baker’s hits including Caught Up In the Rapture, Angel and Sweet Love.

Baker, 60, appeared emotional throughout the performances.

After being called to the stage to accept the award, the seven-time Grammy winner, who dominated the R&B charts from the early 1980s through to the mid 90s, told young stars to tap veterans on the shoulder and ask for their advice.

She added: “I would ask that the music be allowed to play, that singers are allowed to sing, and rappers are allowed to rap, and poets are allowed to rhyme.”

Earlier this year, Baker announced her retirement and a subsequent farewell tour.

© Press Association 2018

