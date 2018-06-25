Nicki Minaj brings out YG, 2 Chainz and Big Sean during BET Awards performance

25th Jun 18 | Entertainment News

The foursome performed a version of their new track, Big Bank.

Nicki Minaj brought out fellow rappers YG, 2 Chainz and Big Sean during a performance at the 2018 BET Awards in Los Angeles.

The 35-year-old treated the audience at the Microsoft Theater to two singles from her upcoming album Queen, performing energetic versions of Chun-Li and Rich Sex.

She appeared on stage alongside a crew of backing dancers, who were dressed as Chun-Li, a character from the video game franchise Street Fighter.

Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj performs at the BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Minaj then welcomed YG, 2 Chainz and Big Sean to the stage to perform their new single Big Bank.

They had recently released a video for the track.

Minaj had been nominated for Best Female Hip Hop Artist Award at this year’s BET Awards.

Her highly anticipated upcoming album, Queen, is set to arrive on August 10. It is the follow-up to 2014’s Pinkprint and includes the already released single Bed, featuring Ariana Grande.

She is set to tour with rapper Future in July.

© Press Association 2018

