Fallon responds to Trump's Twitter dig with refugee group donation pledge

Jimmy Fallon has said he will make a donation to an immigration group in Donald Trump’s name after the president told him to “be a man”.

Mr Trump hit out at the chatshow host after he revealed he was “devastated” by critics of his Tonight Show interview with the then-presidential candidate, when he playfully petted the politician’s hair.

The president is currently under intense criticism for a policy of separating children of illegal immigrants from their parents at the border.

In honor of the President’s tweet I’ll be making a donation to RAICES in his name. — jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) June 25, 2018

Fallon said he will make a donation to the Refugee And Immigrant Center For Education And Legal Services in the politician’s name.

He said: “In honor of the President’s tweet I’ll be making a donation to RAICES in his name.”

Earlier on Sunday, Mr Trump told Fallon he was “whimpering” before telling him to “be a man”.

.@jimmyfallon is now whimpering to all that he did the famous “hair show” with me (where he seriously messed up my hair), & that he would have now done it differently because it is said to have “humanized” me-he is taking heat. He called & said “monster ratings.” Be a man Jimmy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 25, 2018

The comments were in response to Fallon telling the Hollywood Reporter he had made a “mistake” in his handling of an interview with Mr Trump in September 2016, before he was elected president.

