Binky Felstead has festival themed party for daughter India

She said she took inspiration from Coachella.

Ex-Made In Chelsea star Binky Felstead says motherhood had given her “the most incredible year of my life”.

The reality star told Hello! magazine that she was “nervous” and “scared that my life would be so different” before having India.

But as she held a first birthday party for her daughter with Josh “JP” Patterson, she said: “It turns out that nothing has changed that much – but I have something so exciting to wake up to in the mornings and I’m enjoying every step of the way…

Binky Felstead (Hello!)

“Obviously I don’t want to spoil her, but I want to give her everything that I had, so a beautiful house in the country, animals and to be the happiest girl on the planet.”

Felstead took inspiration from the Coachella music festival for her daughter’s party, dubbed “kidchella”, at a country house in Surrey.

“I came up with the Coachella theme because I’m quite boho in the way I dress and I’m quite chilled and India has been brought up in the same way,” she said.

The full interview is in Hello!

© Press Association 2018