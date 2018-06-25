Binky Felstead has festival themed party for daughter India

25th Jun 18 | Entertainment News

She said she took inspiration from Coachella.

Ex-Made In Chelsea star Binky Felstead says motherhood had given her “the most incredible year of my life”.

The reality star told Hello! magazine that she was “nervous” and “scared that my life would be so different” before having India.

But as she held a first birthday party for her daughter with Josh “JP” Patterson, she said: “It turns out that nothing has changed that much – but I have something so exciting to wake up to in the mornings and I’m enjoying every step of the way…

Binky Felstead (Hello!)
Binky Felstead (Hello!)

“Obviously I don’t want to spoil her, but I want to give her everything that I had, so a beautiful house in the country, animals and to be the happiest girl on the planet.”

Felstead took inspiration from the Coachella music festival for her daughter’s party, dubbed “kidchella”, at a country house in Surrey.

“I came up with the Coachella theme because I’m quite boho in the way I dress and I’m quite chilled and India has been brought up in the same way,” she said.

The full interview is in Hello!

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Industrial Leather

Industrial Leather
My dad has first place in my heart, says Love Island's Dani Dyer

My dad has first place in my heart, says Love Island's Dani Dyer
Brigitte Nielsen, 54, gives birth to her fifth child

Brigitte Nielsen, 54, gives birth to her fifth child

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

WARNING issued ahead of heatwave URGING people to be sun smart

WARNING issued ahead of heatwave URGING people to be sun smart
8 quick and easy ways to transform your feet for summer, according to experts

8 quick and easy ways to transform your feet for summer, according to experts
Strandlighting is the new hair trend that will get your locks ready for summer

Strandlighting is the new hair trend that will get your locks ready for summer
Ed Sheeran nips off stage to the loo twice and fans are sympathetic

Ed Sheeran nips off stage to the loo twice and fans are sympathetic