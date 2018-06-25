Emma Willis: I have imposter syndrome and think someone will rumble me

The in-demand TV host has fronted The Voice and Big Brother and has even trained as a midwife for a new documentary.

Emma Willis says she has imposter syndrome and worries that her work will dry up despite her success as a TV presenter.

The in-demand TV host, 42, has fronted The Voice and Big Brother and has even trained as a midwife for a new documentary.

But she told Red magazine: “I always worry that there’s not going to be another job, my little period of doing well is going to dwindle.

Emma and Matt Willis (Ian West/PA)

“I’m a very positive person, but I’m a realist too.”

She said that not planning her future “might bite me on the arse one day”, adding: “I still have imposter syndrome. I still think someone is going to rumble me.”

But the mother-of-three said she would “happily” become a midwife, having trained on a maternity ward for a documentary on W, if her TV career did come to an end.

Willis also spoke about having her third baby at 40, saying “I didn’t want to look back and regret it”, and her relationship with husband Matt Willis.

She said that the couple had seen each other at their best and “our worst”, and added: “I still fancy him to bits and he makes me laugh…. He is home to me. When I’m with him I feel like I’m home, wherever we are.”

