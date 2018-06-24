Ed Sheeran thanks police for keeping his fans safe

The singer is on his Divide tour.

Ed Sheeran has won praise from South Wales Police after he thanked them for keeping his fans safe on his latest tour stop.

The Castle On The Hill singer has been performing at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff and will wrap up there on Sunday before taking his Divide tour to Amsterdam.

South Wales Police posted a photograph on Twitter showing the singer had stopped to take a selfie with two officers.

The message said: “Thank you Ed Sheeran for taking the time out to thank all South Wales Police Officers for their hard work in keeping his fans safe over the last 4 days.”

