My dad has first place in my heart, says Love Island's Dani Dyer

Dani said she hopes her dad is happy about her Love island romance with Jack Fincham.

Dani Dyer has said her Love Island boyfriend will have to take second place behind the main man in her life – her dad Danny Dyer.

The barmaid has been getting cosy with Jack Fincham in the Love Island villa but said her heart will always belong to the EastEnders actor.

She opened up as Jack revealed he wants to make things official between the pair.

In Sunday night’s episode of the reality show, he tells Dani he has real feelings for her, saying: “You mean more to me now. Before I knew I really liked you, but this time it’s different.

“I told you, I’ve really got feelings for you. Honestly, I meant it. I mean it.

“I really do feel like it’s the start of something with us two.”

Dani Dyer (PA)

Jack said he was hoping to make a good impression on Dani’s parents.

“You are their daughter and I want them to like me because I’ll be spending loads of time with you. So I want them to go ‘he’s alright’,” he tells Dani.

“I definitely think they’ll like you, there’s no reason to not like you, is there?” she replied.

She says later in the Beach Hut: “I hope my dad’s happy. Me and my dad, we’re still going to go for sushi and that. Because Jack doesn’t like that.

“My dad’s got my first place in my heart.

“And Jack can have the second.”

Danny Dyer (PA)

Jack later confides in some of the other boys about wanting Dani to be his girlfriend although he is concerned that “putting a label on it” could ruin their blossoming romance.

Finally mustering the courage to approach Dani, he takes her to the outside beds and makes his heartfelt declaration.

Will Dani give him the answer he wants to hear?

Love Island continues tonight on 3e at 9pm

Watch Love Island on 3e and 3player

Just Eat delivers Love Island on 3e



© Press Association 2018